A Democrat in Los Angeles says preliminary data from New York City’s new program requiring evidence of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses “shows promising results and may build a case for implementing similar mandates in other cities.”

The Los Angeles Times reported, “Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday will consider drafting a proposal that would require proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor public spaces.” According to the outlet, “Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose 4th District includes several beach cities, created the proposal to be discussed at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting that asks staff and attorneys to draft a report in two weeks about what the county’s policy could look like.”

Hahn’s motion would direct the health department and other county officials to analyze “other jurisdictions that have adopted similar mandates,” citing New York City and France. The proposal says they should “consider whether a mandate should require one dose of full vaccination, and whether the policy should apply to all indoor public spaces or certain non-essential businesses and events (i.e. should grocery stores be exempt).”

With more than ten million residents, L.A. County is the most populous county in the nation.

“Nearly 4 million people in Los Angeles County are still unvaccinated and COVID-19 continues to spread more easily in indoor spaces, crowds, and other settings where unvaccinated people are in close contact,” Hahn wrote in the motion. “To prevent future surges and new variants from circulating, especially as we approach fall and winter, we must consider whether additional measures are necessary.”

More details from the L.A. Times:

Many questions remain about how a county’s indoor vaccination mandate would work. Any ordinance approved by the Board of Supervisors would only apply to unincorporated areas. But if [L.A. Public Health Director Barbara] Ferrer issued a health order mandating that proof of vaccination was required for certain indoor places, it would apply countywide. Leaders for the city of Los Angeles are considering a similar measure. City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion last week that would require eligible individuals to demonstrate that they’ve received at least one vaccination dose to visit indoor places such as restaurants, bars, retail stores, gyms, spas, movie theaters, stadiums and concert venues. It remains unclear how the other four county supervisors will vote on Hahn’s motion.

According to City News Service, L.A. County recorded 4,283 additional COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest number reported in one day in more than six months. 13 more people diagnosed with the malady died, while 1,383 were hospitalized.

County data showed 3,031 new cases and eight more deaths on Sunday, but health officials said those totals reflect an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting. In addition, 1,433 patients were reportedly being treated for COVID-19, most of whom were unvaccinated, officials said.

