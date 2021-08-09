https://www.dailywire.com/news/marthas-vineyard-residents-who-justify-obamas-b-day-bash-sophisticated-vaccinated-crowd

Some people on Martha’s Vineyard defended former President Barack Obama’s huge birthday bash on the island because it was a “sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” that packed into tents at Obama’s seaside mansion, according to a New York Times reporter.

White House correspondent Annie Karni made the comments on CNN following the weekend birthday party, in which Obama and others were seen dancing while not wearing masks amid a renewed outbreak of a COVID-19 virus variant. She says she was relaying a description of what some Martha’s Vineyard residents thought of the party.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald went to town, accusing Karni of justifying the party after an interview clip went viral. He noted that even the vaccinated can give the new variant to the unvaccinated, and scientists say they can transmit it to other vaccinated people also.

“A NYT reporter on CNN justifying Obama’s huge maskless birthday bash because he only invited ‘a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd’ is about as emblematic of liberal discourse as it gets,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter. “What happened to all the concerns about vaccinated people passing Delta to the unvaccinated?”

A NYT reporter on CNN justifying Obama’s huge maskless birthday bash because he only invited “a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” is about as emblematic of liberal discourse as it gets. What happened to all the concerns about vaccinated people passing Delta to the unvaccinated? https://t.co/9g8qGkYQEO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Others also piled on.

“Of course viruses don’t attack sophisticated people, Muffy!” attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted. “Someone really should inform Annie Karni what certain parts of Hollywood thinks of vaccines,” The Spectator contributor Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

“Big, fancy parties for me but not for thee. This is the kind of leftist, elitist, hypocritical bullshit that got Trump elected and will get him re-elected,” wrote Monica Crowley, a former Fox anchor who served in former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Big, fancy parties for me but not for thee. This is the kind of leftist, elitist, hypocritical bullshit that got Trump elected and will get him re-elected. Hollywood stars arrive at Martha’s Vineyard for Obama’s birthday bash https://t.co/ivBR4xkL38 via @MailOnline — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 7, 2021

Karni hit back after social media users started accusing her of calling the party guests “sophisticated,” saying she was merely relaying that someone else had called them “sophisticated.” The full clip shows that CNN host Jim Acosta asked her, “What safety precautions are they taking, and what are people saying on the island.”

Watch the full clip. The Q was, what do people on the island think of the party? The A was me summarizing views of ppl I spoke with: some are upset, + others think the concerns about it are overblown. “Sophisticated crowd” was from a quote in the story:https://t.co/IZTRj6kU2H https://t.co/IWJbbF4CnJ — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 8, 2021

Deceptively edited clips on this site are toxic so I’m going to call one of them out: CNN’s Jim Acosta asked NYT’s Annie Karni what people on the island were saying about the Obama party, not for her own opinion on it (i.e. “sophisticated”). Here’s how @anniekarni responded: pic.twitter.com/9GZ3k0iBtR — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 8, 2021

Greenwald later posted a slew of tweets exposing the hypocrisy of the party.

“Yes, it’s a pandemic and a crisis, but let the sophisticated people have their fun!” he wrote.

“The NYT reporter in the clip, @anniekarni, asks that you watch the full video, which I also highly recommend. Just watch how differently Obama’s tented maskless opulent party is discussed on CNN as compared to less sophisticated and liberal gatherings,” he wrote.

And he noted that less “sophisticated” gathering are slammed by the mainstream media.

“Seems like the NYT’s stamp of approval for Obama’s opulent, massive, indoor maskless party for the ‘sophisticated people’ is a bit at odds with Dr. Fauci’s demand this morning that motorcyclists stop acting like spoiled children by gathering outside,” he wrote.

Seems like the NYT’s stamp of approval for Obama’s opulent, massive, indoor maskless party for the “sophisticated people” is a bit at odds with Dr. Fauci’s demand this morning that motorcyclists stop acting like spoiled children by gathering outside:https://t.co/Fd0IT7pYbl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Last week, top U.S. immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci blasted the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where tens of thousands gathered in North Dakota. That, of course, did not include “sophisticated” people.

Greenwald also noted that contrary to MSM reports, “Obama’s maskless party was *not* indoors. The videos from guests that were all deleted (but not before the internet saved them) show them inside tents, and you can see all the pictures for yourselves here,” he wrote.

Obama’s maskless party was *not* indoors. The videos from guests that were all deleted (but not before the internet saved them) show them inside tents, and you can see all the pictures for yourselves here:https://t.co/wPd9ztAjlX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Under pressure amid the emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Obama had said his party, which was originally going to entertain over 500 people, would be “scaled back” and would include only “family and friends.” And by a strict interpretation, perhaps it did: family, plus hundreds of friends.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

