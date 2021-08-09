https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-joins-democrats-voting-pass-12-trillion-infrastructure-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined Democrats in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday.

The bill moves to the Democratic-led House for consideration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she won’t allow a vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill until the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion filibuster-proof reconciliation bill passes.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced on the Senate floor that the bill passed 69-30.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

