https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-is-just-a-little-upset-about-death-cult-figures-crazed-republicans-and-the-desantis-variant/

Many in “journalism” these days seem to think their job is not to report facts, but rather attempt to spread panic as much as possible. MSNBC can always be counted on to feature somebody doing their part to keep the Left’s preferred narrative going, and today’s example is Mika Brzezinski:

I made it 40 seconds before my sides split. pic.twitter.com/N03HN5l4vT — THOR the Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) August 9, 2021

Wow. That monolog sounds like it could have been written by Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding (or maybe Jim Acosta).

That’s some serious fear porn. — ReginaPhalange (@tmw46) August 9, 2021

Do the people who go so over-the-top to ramp up the panic level realize that if they want to know the reason there’s skepticism all they need to do is go look in a mirror?

They’re losing control and desperation has set in 😂👍🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/ioetUyxueZ — janita 🇺🇸🦅 (@janita394) August 9, 2021

Mainstream media coming completely unhinged https://t.co/mdbK0VLg42 — Daiquiri Fouch (@DaiquiriFouch) August 9, 2021

Crazed teachings? Death cult? This reporter is twisted. Using fear and emotion to keep people in line. https://t.co/Fg5Wpb2hlG — Lou (@lottiedottilou) August 9, 2021

Over 2 minutes @morningmika lies. So many in this rant alone. Now its Emergency room being overrun, not ICUs. She is the foremost expert on misinformation. https://t.co/TkXv1ST0dr — Deplorable VARIANT Mike (@realCWOmike) August 9, 2021

The most tragic part of this story is @MSNBC is lying. #Florida hospitals aren’t NOT jam packed with C19 patients and @GovRonDeSantis is NOT playing politics unless that’s what you now call protecting your people and their constitutional rights! https://t.co/wpIzdVYxgc — Dawn Atkinson Jones (@dawn_navygirl) August 9, 2021

People like Gov. DeSantis, who belive in freedom and constitutional rights, are ironically considered to be “fascist” by some on the Left.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

