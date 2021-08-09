https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-is-just-a-little-upset-about-death-cult-figures-crazed-republicans-and-the-desantis-variant/

Many in “journalism” these days seem to think their job is not to report facts, but rather attempt to spread panic as much as possible. MSNBC can always be counted on to feature somebody doing their part to keep the Left’s preferred narrative going, and today’s example is Mika Brzezinski:

Wow. That monolog sounds like it could have been written by Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding (or maybe Jim Acosta).

Do the people who go so over-the-top to ramp up the panic level realize that if they want to know the reason there’s skepticism all they need to do is go look in a mirror?

People like Gov. DeSantis, who belive in freedom and constitutional rights, are ironically considered to be “fascist” by some on the Left.

