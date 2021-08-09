https://thelibertydaily.com/must-watch-dr-dan-stock-delivers-a-masterclass-on-the-real-science-behind-covid-and-vaccines-to-the-mt-vernon-school-board/

The vast majority of school boards across the nation are embracing the guidance being delivered to them by the CDC, NIH, and state health boards. As we’ve demonstrated with literally hundreds of articles here, the “guidance” is agenda-driven, not science-driven. They are pushing for universal adoption of the Covid-19 injections, embracing totalitarian control over businesses, and herding the people into a dystopian future with ubiquitous face masks and perpetual fear of a disease with a 99.97% recovery rate for those under the age of 45.

The Mount Vernon School Board in Indiana is adopting the same vaccine and face masks mandates that other school districts are forcing onto staff and students. But they at least had the courage to sit before the people and hear their concerns, something that many school boards have avoided. During one such meeting, Dr. Dan Stock came armed with facts, and boy did he deliver them. Watch:

As Dr. Stock noted, there’s a reason why vaccines have not stopped other coronaviruses like the flu or the common cold. It’s because they cannot. They can mitigate symptoms, though it’s questionable whether the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines” actually do that, either.

And as Dr. Stock said after having treated Covid-19 patients himself, there are far better inexpensive treatments available that include combinations of Ivermectin, Vitamin-D, and Zinc among others. These treatments have been panned by the CDC for one simple reason: The Emergency Use Authorization for the “vaccines” requires that no effective treatment is available.

This video needs to be shared far and wide. There really are sane and unindoctrinated doctors out there, like Dr. Dan Stock, who are willing to stand up for the science instead of falling for the CDC’s false narratives.

