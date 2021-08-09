https://protestia.com/2021/08/09/needles-blades-drugs-thrown-on-stage-at-worship-concert-in-portland-while-ex-military-ex-police-protect-christians/

A day after Antifa attacked Christians at an event put on by Pastor Artur Pawlowski at a Portland park, Bethel Church’s Sean Feucht put on a worship concert Sunday evening in the city. Reports indicate that they had Antifa on hand to menace and intimidate the gathered Christians- hanging out at the fringes, but not coming in, and no credible reports of violence.

Feucht is one of the most popular worship leaders in evangelicalism today, on account of his traveling ‘Let us Worship” tour that tore through the United States during the heart of the pandemic, putting on impromptu services despite it being illegal. He would frequently amass crowds of 5000 or more people, having services at the beach, in the park, or even under bridges unmasked and singing loudly. Furthermore, his ‘Azuza’ worship album because the #1 album on iTunes across all genres for a short while, making him a large draw and known commodity.

We won’t be silenced by bullies or intimidated by violence. There is no fear in Christ but a Spirit of power and grace! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 8, 2021

Though ANTIFA is surrounding us on both sides working to intimidate, God is setting people free!! KEEP PRAYING!! Needles, pills, drugs, blades, dope, marijuana being thrown on the stage!!!! 🙏🏼😭 pic.twitter.com/0KW5ZRHaKu — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 9, 2021

Portland: A large crowd of Christian worshippers gather to sing the day after antifa violently attacked a small family worship event in the same location. Antifa are observing the event from afar but have not attacked because they’re outnumbered. pic.twitter.com/Pl7CYCSAut — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

According to Andy Ngo, “Portland Antifa member & serial riot arrestee Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was tweeting out a warning to his friends who are embedded in & around the Christian worship event.”

Feucht credits part of the success to his event not being interrupted by the fact that they had a very large security team comprised of ex-military and ex-police. These men surrounded the event and acted as a barrier around the worshipping families, wanting to avoid a repeat of the day before.

THANK YOU to our security team (half pictured) tonight in Portland 🇺🇸💪🏽 These are all ex-military, ex-police, private security & most importantly LOVERS OF JESUS & freedom. If you mess with them or our 1st amendment right to worship God – you’ll meet Jesus one way or another. pic.twitter.com/9FngoJYAM7 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 9, 2021





Sooner than not, these terrorizing will become the norm, not the exceptions.

