We’ve written about this relationship for over a year.

Melissa DeRosa announced her resignation yesterday as assistant to Governor Cuomo. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," DeRosa secretary to the governor said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state," she said in the message, which did not mention Cuomo.

The Daily Mail reported that the meeting noted in the picture above taken a few years ago occurred only 12 days after DeRosa’s marriage to her current husband, Mathew Wing, the former Cuomo spokesperson who now works for Uber in the same capacity. Wing’s mother is the current US Attorney running the Justice Department’s Southern District of New York. As we noted DeRosa is very connected and […]