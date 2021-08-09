https://hannity.com/media-room/news-fail-cnn-raises-230k-for-mom-facing-eviction-before-confirming-she-is-not-the-mother/

ADD IT TO THE LIST: Bernie Says ‘Evictions Must Be Banned’ to Promote ‘Economic Justice’ in America

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders doubled-down on his call for national rent control Tuesday morning; saying “evictions must be banned” in America to promote “economic justice” during the pandemic.

“Evictions must be banned for the entirety of this crisis. This is a matter of racial and economic justice that Congress cannot ignore,” posted Sanders on social media.

Evictions must be banned for the entirety of this crisis. This is a matter of racial and economic justice that Congress cannot ignore.https://t.co/mmksPso3Hh — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 7, 2020

Sanders made similar comments last week when he called for a 10% cut to entire Pentagon budget.

“In the midst of a pandemic, the Senate is voting on a $740 billion Pentagon budget. I will be presenting an alternative: Cut the military by 10% to invest in health care, jobs, housing, and the environment. It’s time to transform our national priorities,”

In the midst of a pandemic, the Senate is voting on a $740 billion Pentagon budget. I will be presenting an alternative: Cut the military by 10% to invest in health care, jobs, housing, and the environment. It’s time to transform our national priorities. https://t.co/r18bu95GQ4 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 30, 2020

“Why do we spend more on the military than the next 11 nations combined? I have a better idea: Cut Pentagon spending by 10% and invest it in the fight to end homelessness, hunger and poverty in the richest country on Earth,” said Sanders.

Why do we spend more on the military than the next 11 nations combined? I have a better idea: Cut Pentagon spending by 10% and invest it in the fight to end homelessness, hunger and poverty in the richest country on Earth. https://t.co/vgGd8WdMbu — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 25, 2020

Watch Sanders’ comments above.