posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders doubled-down on his call for national rent control Tuesday morning; saying “evictions must be banned” in America to promote “economic justice” during the pandemic.

“Evictions must be banned for the entirety of this crisis. This is a matter of racial and economic justice that Congress cannot ignore,” posted Sanders on social media.

Sanders made similar comments last week when he called for a 10% cut to entire Pentagon budget.

“In the midst of a pandemic, the Senate is voting on a $740 billion Pentagon budget. I will be presenting an alternative: Cut the military by 10% to invest in health care, jobs, housing, and the environment. It’s time to transform our national priorities,”

“Why do we spend more on the military than the next 11 nations combined? I have a better idea: Cut Pentagon spending by 10% and invest it in the fight to end homelessness, hunger and poverty in the richest country on Earth,” said Sanders.

Watch Sanders’ comments above.

BERNIE: CoVID Plan Includes $$$ for ‘Child Poverty, Evictions, Pensions, Community Centers, MORE!

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.10.21

Far-Left Senator Bernie Sanders promoted the Democrats’ latest ‘CoVID Relief Package’ on CNN Tuesday night; saying the plan includes money for “child poverty, evictions, pensions, community centers” and more.

“What this legislation does is address a crisis that this country has ignored for too long. It will expand the child tax credit and lower the child poverty rate by as much as 50%,” said Sanders.

“This legislation provides help for eviction assistance. This legislation doubles-funding for community health centers,” he added.

Watch Sanders’ comments above.

