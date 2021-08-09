http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zolBi2LIYpE/Obama-at-60-Feet-on-the-dance-floor-eyes-on-the-16374027.php
On Saturday Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on Martha’s Vineyard, at his $11.75 million mansion, with family, longtime friends from Hawaii, and boldface names like John Legend, who sang “Happy Birthday” to a tent full of attendees. The party was significantly scaled down from original plans, according to the former president’s office, because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, and occurred outdoors following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol – though social media showed glimpses of a rollicking bash. At one point Obama, wearing white slacks and a beaded necklace, danced onstage under the tent to a live performance of “Birthday B—-” by Florida recording artist Trap Beckham, who swapped in “Prez” for “B—-.”
A snippet of Instagram video shared by musician Erykah Badu showed an ex-president at ease. Obama had the grin (and the moves) of a retired dad enjoying a bit of hoopla.