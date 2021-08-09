https://babylonbee.com/news/obamas-massive-birthday-party-concludes-with-fireworks-reading-stay-home-stay-safe/

Obama’s Massive Birthday Party Concludes With Fireworks Reading ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’

MARTHA’S VINEYARD—Obama’s intimate birthday party of 700 of his closest friends concluded with a stunning fireworks display, with the grand finale spelling out “STAY HOME, STAY SAFE” in the sky for all to see.

After a 15-minute fireworks display, with custom fireworks designed to look like different things such as a dragon, Obama’s face, and a Predator drone, the words burst onto the night sky above the crowd of 700. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place, according to witnesses.

“A powerful message showing the Obamas’ commitment to public health,” said one CNN anchor, wiping tears from xer eyes. “When people see this, they’ll know that they really care about each and every one of us.”

Many questioned whether the Obamas were really concerned about the pandemic given their packed birthday party plans, but now, it’s clear to all of us that he has our best interests in mind.

Thanks, Obama!