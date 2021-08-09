https://www.dailywire.com/news/pathetic-dishonest-virtue-signaling-hypocrites-megyn-kelly-rips-climate-alarmists

On Sunday, after it was reported that former Secretary of State and current climate crisis czar for Joe Biden, John Kerry, arrived on his private jet to attend former President Barack Obama’s 60thbirthday bash, a maskless affair, former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly ripped Kerry and other like-minded climate activists who don’t practice what they preach, calling them “Pathetic, dishonest, virtue-signaling hypocrites.”

Kelly tweeted, “Don’t let them shame you out of anything. Your 70 degree living room, your SUV, your steak, any of it. These pathetic, dishonest, virtue-signaling hypocrites.”

Don’t let them shame you out of anything. Your 70 degree living room, your SUV, your steak, any of it. These pathetic, dishonest, virtue-signaling hypocrites. https://t.co/r9tVzoyMXc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a New York Times reporter justified the maskless birthday party because the invitees were a “sophisticated, vaccinated crowd”:

A NYT reporter on CNN justifying Obama’s huge maskless birthday bash because he only invited “a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” is about as emblematic of liberal discourse as it gets. What happened to all the concerns about vaccinated people passing Delta to the unvaccinated? https://t.co/9g8qGkYQEO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

A dispute arose after the report that Kerry had flown on his private jet to attend the party; The Daily Mail reported in a story about the party that had pictures of Kerry, “Presidential enjoy for climate John Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha’s Vineyard. … Presidential enjoy for climate John Kerry was pictured arriving with his dogs and wearing a mask.”

Fox News Digital Editor Peter Hasson tweeted, “Flight records confirm that this was the Kerry family private jet.”

Flight records confirm that this was the Kerry family private jet https://t.co/dHKGSiaVGS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 7, 2021

A State Department spokesperson countered the report that Kerry, whose private jet has been used over a dozen times this year, had flown to Martha’s Vineyard, where he has a home, stating he “was not traveling for a party, and did not fly there privately. … Secretary Kerry lives on Martha’s Vineyard, he did not travel there for a party. He took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, he did not fly (commercial or private),” The Washington Times reported.

As Fox News reported last week:

The private jet belonging to climate czar John Kerry’s family has taken more than a dozen flights this year, according to records obtained from Flight Aware. In total, the private jet tied to President Biden’s point person in the effort to lower greenhouse gas emissions took 16 flights since January — raising questions about how much his family contributed to the problem. Many of these flights occurred within Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Boston International Airport. At least two flights took place between Massachusetts and New Jersey.

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) released a new report that warned in apocalyptic terms of the environmental situation around the world, stating:

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released today. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion—such as continued sea level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. However, strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and other greenhouse gases would limit climate change. While benefits for air quality would come quickly, it could take 20-30 years to see global temperatures stabilize …

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres immediately categorized the report as “code red for humanity:

“Today’s #IPCC Working Group I Report is a code red for humanity… Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.”@UN SG @antonioguterres on today’s release of the #IPCC‘s latest #ClimateReport. PR ➡️ https://t.co/07lVptiIW2 pic.twitter.com/Q1jqlFv5YI — IPCC (@IPCC_CH) August 9, 2021

