https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6111dda0bbafd42ff5894239
‘I have stage 5 (end stage) chronic kidney disease. I’m in NEED of a living kidney donor. My kidney function is 14%.’…
The CDC with help from fake news media outlets on Monday reported there was a ‘record’ number of Covid cases in Florida on Sunday. “FLORIDA COVID DATA: The state hit yet another record number of new d…
Finally, after more digging and maneuvering, Officer Rave was able to catch the dog by the tail and pull her out of her predicament….
The Biden Administration is holding what appears to be thousands of migrants in what the ACLU calls an “inhumane outdoor pen.”…
After telling us everything would return to normal after enough people got vaccines, and after telling us the vaccines are effective, Multnomah County chair Deborah Kafoury has announced a new mask ma…