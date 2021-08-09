https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-to-require-covid-19-vaccine-for-troops_3940392.html

The Department of Defense will require all active-duty military members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Monday.

The requirement could be in place in the coming days, Austin said in a memo sent to all Pentagon employees that was obtained by The Epoch Times.

“I want you to know that I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first,” Austin said.

All three COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States are under emergency use authorization, but officials have suggested the Pfizer-BioNTech jab could be approved as soon as this month.

Approval requires more evidence of efficacy and safety than emergency clearance.

“The intervening few weeks will be spent preparing for this transition. I have every confidence that Service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill, and compassion. We will have more to say about this as implementation plans are fully developed,” Austin added.

He also said officials would be keeping a close watch on the increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the United States.

“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if I feel the need to do so,” he said.

Syringes with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are pictured ready for use at a mobile clinic in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 9, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has favored vaccine mandates and will likely agree with Austin’s request.

There was no mention in the memo of potential exceptions to the upcoming policy. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to answer when asked about potential exceptions.

Pentagon officials had a 2:30 p.m. briefing scheduled.

Other Pentagon personnel will be encouraged to be vaccinated and face regular testing and stricter rules if they do not, under Biden’s recent directive, Austin told the force on Monday.

“To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force. I strongly encourage all DoD military and civilian personnel—as well as contractor personnel—to get vaccinated now and for military Service members to not wait for the mandate,” he said.

The update comes several days after Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) and 15 other members of Congress urged Austin not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for the troops.

“The law of the United States is clear: Mandatory vaccination is illegal for military personnel prior to complete approval,” they wrote in a letter (pdf).

“As long as the vaccine is authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization, the Department of Defense does not have the authority to implement such an order. Servicemembers who do not wish to receive the vaccine cannot be required until the approval process is completed. Any action to require it is illegal. The Secretary of Defense is not above the law. The courts concurred,” they added, citing the National Research Act of 1974 and the court decision in 2004 in Doe v. Rumsfeld.

Green, a doctor, and his colleagues said they believe the vaccines are safe and effective but don’t support a mandate at this time.

Zachary Stieber Reporter Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

