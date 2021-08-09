Officer Ella French had just returned to duty after maternity leave.

She was murdered last night during a traffic stop…

Ofc. Ella French. EOW 08/07/2021, Chicago Police Department.

Say her name @Nike

Enough is Enough @KingJames

Stop turning criminals into martyrs and portraying the protectors of the citizens as monsters.

If you’re not going to stand with us, at least get out of the way. pic.twitter.com/hhLoduu4tI

— Darrell_Ross (@RealDarrellRoss) August 8, 2021