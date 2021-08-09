https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photo-of-police-officer-ella-french-murdered-by-democrats-last-night-in-chicago/
Officer Ella French had just returned to duty after maternity leave.
She was murdered last night during a traffic stop…
Ofc. Ella French. EOW 08/07/2021, Chicago Police Department.
Say her name @Nike
Enough is Enough @KingJames
Stop turning criminals into martyrs and portraying the protectors of the citizens as monsters.
If you’re not going to stand with us, at least get out of the way. pic.twitter.com/hhLoduu4tI
— Darrell_Ross (@RealDarrellRoss) August 8, 2021
Say her name: Officer Ella French. #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NNLQDRJies
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021
UPDATE — Three perps now in custody…