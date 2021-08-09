https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611223f0bbafd42ff58944a0
Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging Americans to avoid traveling to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria – as the region battles a resurgence of coronavirus cases…
Over 12,000 people in eight California counties are under wildfire evacuation evacuation orders — most impacted by America’s biggest blaze, the Dixie Fire.Threat level: The Dixie Fire, the second-larg…
Senate Democrats have unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources for family support, health and education programs…
Siti Sarah Raisuddin never got to hold her newborn son, who was delivered via a three-hour surgery….