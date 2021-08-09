https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/political-prisoner-george-tanios-released-from-jail/

Terrific news! DC Circuit, in appeal of George Tanios, one of the men accused of spraying Brian Sicknick: “ORDERED and ADJUDGED that the district court’s May 12, 2021 order be reversed and the case remanded for the district court to order appellant’s pretrial

release.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 10, 2021

Man charged in assault on Capitol officer Brian Sicknick ordered released

A three-judge appeals court panel has ordered the release of West Virginia sandwich shop owner George Tanios pending trial in the Jan. 6 chemical-spray assault on three police officers including Brian D. Sicknick, who died the following day after suffering two strokes.

A lower court “clearly erred in its individualized assessment of appellant’s dangerousness,” the judges from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in an order filed Monday night.

“The record reflects that Tanios has no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior that would otherwise show him to pose a danger to the community within the meaning of the Bail Reform Act,” the order said.

The court gave prosecutors seven days to appeal or seek rehearing before the full appeals court. The ruling came two weeks after a different three-judge panel of the same appeals court upheld the continuing detention of Tanios’s co-defendant, Julian Khater.

Both men, who have pleaded not guilty, have been jailed since their arrest in March, when they were arrested on nine counts, including in the assaults on Sicknick, a fellow Capitol Police officer and a D.C. officer.

