CC Unit, a movement out of California that aims protect children from online criminals, has posted the official video of the child predator sting operation conducted against a man identified as Democrat LGBT activist Clint Alan Goss for allegedly soliciting sex from what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy online.

As National File previously reported, a man identified as LGBT activist Clint Alan Goss was captured on video during a child predator sting operation led by CC Unit. Goss claimed in the video and allegedly in explicit text messages to work for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high profile Democrats, and appears to have been photographed alongside prominent Democrats including Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In the video, it is revealed that Goss allegedly solicited sex from an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old boy prior to being approached by the YouTuber in the apparent sting operation. (READ MORE: UPDATE: Democrat LGBT Activist Accused Of Soliciting Sex From 14-Year-Old Boy Blames ‘Grindr’ As Pelosi Remains Silent)

Hours after the original publication of the article, Goss posted on Facebook “That’s what I get for getting on grindr,” appearing to suggest that the online interaction with what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy occured on the popular homosexual dating site “Grindr.” Prior to the aforementioned stories publication, National File reached out to Nancy Pelosi’s campaign for comment regarding Goss’ claims that he worked for her. National File has still not received any response from Pelosi’s campaign.

Two days ago, CC Unit posted the full video depicting the encounter titled “Campaigner Wants To Help” to their YouTube channel.

“To be honest, um, I don’t understand where you’re coming from,” mutters Goss. “You don’t understand? So why don’t we have a conversation about it, cause I can get you some help, or I can get you locked up,” said the streamer. CC Unit then states Goss’s full name, and explains that he “knows everything about” him. Goss replies, “So you know I work for Nancy Pelosi, I work for Hillary Clinton,” and denied any “sexual contact” during the chats apparently in the possession of CC Unit.

“You chatted graphically to him. You said ‘I want to lick your hole,’ you said so much graphic stuff to him. You said plenty of graphic stuff. So if I were to show the cops here today, and they see what you said to what you believe was a 14-year-old, that is sex-” said the streamer, interrupted by Goss who said “I was trying to help you out.” Following a slight scuffle, Goss then tells CC Unit to leave, enters what appears to be his apartment, and the streamer indicates that he was going to call the police.

The video reveals what appears to be the messages Goss sent to what he believed was a 14-year-old boy, seemingly on the LGBT hook up app known as Grindr. “I want to smell your breath too. Into making out? Can’t remember if we talked about that,” Goss allegedly sent. “Cool. So when you get here I want you to bend over. I’ll pull your pants down and start licking your hole.”

National File reached out to Nancy Pelosi’s campaign for comment regarding the allegations made by Goss in the video, but has yet to receive a response.

