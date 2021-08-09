https://thelibertyloft.com/trump-hammers-biden-over-unchecked-border-crisis/

Charlotte, NC — On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued another statement through his Save America PAC. In this statement, he hammered Joe Biden and the response to the border crisis.

In his comments, he shared how illegal immigrants continue to come across the border unchecked. He said that 20% of those coming across the border are reported to be infected with COVID-19.

He then went after “Government” who tells you to mask up again, or even wear up to three masks. He shared that if the border wall had been completed, the surge of illegals at the border would have been slowed saving American taxpayers money.

To end his comments, Trump shared that this is what a rigged and corrupt election gets you.

You can view his full comments below.

Trump has continued to be critical of the Biden regime for how they have handled the border crisis since taking office. Months went by before they acknowledged or addressed the situation.

Mainstream media outlets continue to ignore the border crisis, choosing rather to focus on the Democrats initiatives to shut down and again force restrictions back on Americans.

