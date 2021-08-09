https://www.theblaze.com/news/rand-paul-covid-lockdowns-choose-freedom-resist

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is asking Americans to “choose freedom” over any further COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Paul tweeted a video Sunday urging Americans to resist any potential lockdown measures that may be handed down as a result of COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant.

At the time of this reporting, the Kentucky Republican’s video has been viewed more than 521,000 times.

“It’s time for us to resist,” he insisted. “They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed — although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or might ought to keep closed. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

He singled out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), saying that she will “not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs” if they refuse to wear masks on U.S. Capitol property.

“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs,” he insisted. “We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power reign over the Capitol.”

He added that if President Joe Biden attempts to shutter federal agencies amid the pandemic with what he refers to as “anti-science” notions, he will pledge to stop “every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come to work in person.”

Paul also impressed the importance of keeping children in school despite the Delta surge.

“Children are falling behind in school and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again,” Paul insisted. “If a school system attempts to keep the children from full-time, in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments. One to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

He continued, “Do I sound fed up to you? That’s because I am. I’m not a career politician. I practiced medicine for 33 years. I graduated from Duke Medical School, I’ve worked in emergency rooms, I’ve studied immunology and virology, and I ultimately chose to become an eye surgeon.”

“I’m not the only one who is fed up,” Paul insisted. “I can’t go anywhere these days without people coming up and thanking me for standing up for them. Whether I’m at work, or at events in Kentucky, at airports, in restaurants, or in stores, people thank me for taking a stand. They thank me for standing up for actual science. For standing up for freedom. For standing against mandates, lockdowns, and bureaucratic power grabs.”

He concluded, “I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards. I see brave moms standing up and saying, ‘My kids need to go back to school in-person.’ I see members of Congress refusing to comply with Petty Tyrant Pelosi. We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not? Not this time. I choose freedom.”

