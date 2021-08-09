https://www.theepochtimes.com/rare-bacterial-outbreak-kills-one-in-georgia-cdc_3940771.html

This image depicts a close view of a Petri dish culture plate, which had contained a growth medium of sheep blood agar (SBA), and which was inoculated with Gram-positive, Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, that had then been incubated for a 48 hour time period, producing the colonial growth you see here. B. pseudomallei is the causative agent of the disease known as melioidosis. (Courtesy of Larry Stauffer/Oregon State Public Health Laboratory via CDC)

One person in the state of Georgia died following a multi-state outbreak of melioidosis infection likely linked to imported products, health officials said on Monday.

A total of four people were infected, one each in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Genome testing has shown that the bacterial strains that sickened the patients closely match each other, suggesting there is a common source for these cases, the public health agency added.

The patients included both adults and children.

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Burkholderia pseudomallei. It is predominantly a disease of tropical climates especially Northeast Asia and northern Austria.

CDC believes the most likely cause is an imported product (such as a food or drink, personal care or cleaning products, or medicine) or an ingredient in one of those types of products.