In September, California voters will decide if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom deserves to stay in office. Forty candidates are lined up to take his seat — and if Californians paid attention to anything the Democratic Party did in their state in the last decade, the reasons for Newsom’s recall are painfully obvious.

Democrats have a long history of hurting the state’s economy. King Newsom fiercely advocates for policies that strip economic success. After two years of lockdowns, lawless mandates, and insurmountable power, it’s finally time for California to dethrone the tyrant.

Especially after Newsom’s harsh demands during the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s economy is in a mad state of disarray. California’s unemployment rate is currently at 7.7 percent, one of the highest among all the 50 states. An estimated 1.4 million unemployment claims were severely backlogged while the Employment Development Department handed out $31 billion in fraudulent claims, $1 billion of which went straight into the pockets of prison and jail inmates in what prosecutors called “the most significant fraud on taxpayer funds in California history.”

Due to rampant fraud, the Bank of America, which partners with California’s unemployment agency to issue debit cards to the jobless, is pushing to break ties with the EDD. The bank wants nothing to do with California’s dysfunctional (at best) system — which is a huge red flag, said Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno, California.

Approximately 40 percent of California’s workers are out of the labor force and almost 1.5 million Californians are unemployed. Despite pledging economic security for California’s unemployed during his time in office, Newsom has failed to fix the problems he was elected to solve. Instead, he’s made them worse.

The state’s widespread COVID-19 lockdowns demolished small businesses and drastically increased unemployment rates. Newsom fueled school closures, church restrictions, mask mandates, and stay-at-home orders — long after science indicated such drastic measures were seldom helpful.

It’s clear: The Democrat-run state is in a crisis. Extraordinary gas prices, rising gas taxes, and unaffordable housing prices are just a few more of the struggles Californians face.

Recently, Heritage Action teamed up with the Coalition to Protect American Workers to embark on a nationwide “Save Our Paychecks” tour that will “expose how disastrous President Biden’s policies have been for the American worker.” Unsurprisingly, the tour’s first stop is Fresno, California, where Americans have been hit the hardest.

President Joe Biden “clearly opposes” the recall election, and has done nothing for California but double-down on Newsom’s extremely harmful economic policies. If passed, Biden’s proposed tax changes would increase taxes in California more than 1,800 percent by the year 2031. As a result of a decade of Democrat rule, California is the second-to-worst state for state business tax and individual income tax, and had the eighth-highest state and local tax burden on its residents in 2019.

After the petition to recall Newsom gathered enough signatures in April to trigger another election, Newsom tweeted a video accusing “far-right movements including QAnon” of boosting the recall, saying, “This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions.”

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There’s too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

Why shouldn’t Republicans threaten Newsom’s values? These are the same values that obliterated 40,000 of California’s small businesses, forced millions of citizens into fear, and pushed more than 135,000 people — and counting — out of the state.

As a Californian, I have no problem seeking to “undo the important progress” Newsom’s party has made in my state. This is the same governor whose kids were enrolled in a hybrid-learning program at a wealthy private school while children in my community were required to join the Zoomers who suffered from online instruction.

This is the same governor who attended a lobbyist’s birthday party — maskless — during the height of his own lockdown, at a restaurant that charges up to $20,000 per half bottle of wine. This is the same governor whose rise to political stardom was funded and motivated by one of San Francisco’s wealthiest social dynasties, the Getty family.

It’s one thing to look at the state of California and scoff at its leftist policies and Democratic residents. It’s another to live in the state your whole life and see its once-beautiful landscape littered with far-left policies that have left the Golden State in shambles.

Although the GOP voted not to endorse a candidate, 24 Republican hopefuls will face off against Newsom in the recall election. Californians are currently deadlocked over whether to recall Newsom, with recent polls suggesting a 50/50 split, but only 24 percent of registered voters in the state are Republican.

A sizable enough amount of Democrats seem to favor recall — but is that any surprise? When half of your neighbors move to Idaho and your small business is forced to shut down, party affiliation can only go so far.

Republican or Democrat, it’s clear that many things are not working. Right now, the state’s voter base needs to vote pro-California. If Californians sit idly by and watch this power-grabbing, corrupt mongrel ruin their state, they deserve the hellfire coming next.

