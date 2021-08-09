https://noqreport.com/2021/08/09/republicans-can-deliver-a-knockout-to-wobbly-biden-will-they/

Joe Biden is teetering in the corner. His popularity is careening downward due to the concurrent major crises he created: the border disaster and the inflation spike. Recognizing the data on this trend, amidst all the backroom machinations of the so-called infrastructure package, if the Republicans on Capitol Hill can steel themselves and see the opportunity, they can deliver a devastating knockout to Joe Biden.

Just how bad is Biden’s approval trend? Consider that his overall approval, per CNBC survey , has cratered a stunning 14 percent over the last six months, from 62 percent positive in February to only 48 percent. Given his rather stunning polling weakness on key issues, expect that overall approval to continue to slide, and likely test 40 percent to the downside this year.

On the most important issue of all, the economy, Biden’s gargantuan borrow and spend agenda sends consumer prices soaring to three decade highs, as reflected by the latest core Personal Consumption Expenditure numbers , the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. This surge puts consumers in a very foul mood. CNBC also reports that only 22 percent of Americans are presently positive on the economy and optimistic on the future. […]