Joe Rogan blasted so-called vaccine passports on “The Joe Rogan Experience” late last week, warning that people do not understand history and that the move would push the U.S. “one step closer” to being a “dictatorship.”

Rogan started off by talking about remarks that CNN host Don Lemon made that were purportedly in favor of vaccine passports, noting that the people who support the idea are “dumb.”

“They don’t understand history, they don’t understand human beings,” Rogan said. “They don’t understand human nature. The don’t understand the history of every single country that’s ever existed other than the United States, up until 1776, every f***ing country that has ever existed was run by dictators. All of them.”

“This is the first one where you had elected officials,” he continued. “This is the first experiment in self government that actually worked. And it created the greatest superpower the world’s ever known, it created the greatest cultural machine, the greatest machine of art and creativity and innovation, right f***ing here. And how did it do that? It did it through freedom. Because when you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f*** they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive.”

“But as soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, you have to do this, or you can’t do that, you have to listen to me. Now you have a mini dictator, you have a one step away from a king, you have a one step closer, you’re moving one step closer to a dictatorship,” Rogan added. “That’s what the f*** is happening. That’s what’s gonna happen with the vaccine passport. That’s what’s going to happen if they close borders. You can’t enter New York City unless you have your papers. You can’t go to here unless you have that. You can’t get on a plane unless you do what I say. And people say, well, it’s all about protecting people from the–, no it’s not.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

