https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/trump-still-leader-of-republican-party-rnc-chair-ronna-mcdaniel/

Former President Donald Trump is still calling the shots for the GOP, as is evident by his more than $100 million war chest, a party honcho said Sunday.

“When you see the amount of people that show up to the rallies for President Trump, and his $102 million fundraising haul, I think that voters in America, Republicans in America, would absolutely say the [former] president’s the most popular Republican and still leads the party,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

Her comments come after Trump-aligned political groups brought in more than $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures released earlier this month, giving Trump a chance to hand out tens of millions of dollars to Republican contenders in the 2022 midterm elections.

McDaniel claimed that the 2022 elections will be match-ups between the GOP vs. “communism” and the Democrats and warned “we won’t recognize America” if Republicans aren’t successful in them.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that Donald Trump “still leads the party.” Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A large crowd of people waits for Donald Trump to hold a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

“Our country is at stake,” she told WABC host John Catsimatidis.

“It’s not just Democrat versus Republican; it’s Republicans versus communism,” McDaniel said.

“[Democrats] want to take your freedom of speech away. Your freedom of religion. Our police. They are denigrating our country. They want to stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the filibuster. We won’t recognize America if we don’t win this next election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

