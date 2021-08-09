https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-cassidy-throws-shade-at-abbott-desantis/

When asked about GOP governors blocking mask mandates, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says, “Whenever politicians mess with public health, usually it doesn’t work out well for public health and ultimately it doesn’t work out for the politician” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/tvAaDc99Wo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 8, 2021

Republican Bill Cassidy also supported the Infrastructure bill.

“I don’t know if DeSantis is playing politics. I try not to guess other people’s motives. I will say, politicians should not kind of, carte blanche, accept what the public health doctor says, but they shouldn’t by — they shouldn’t just gratuitously ignore it either. There has to be a balance here.

And whenever politicians mess with public health, usually, it doesn’t work out well for public health, and, ultimately, it doesn’t work out for the politician, because public health suffers. And the American people want public health.”