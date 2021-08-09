https://www.theblaze.com/news/border-patrol-catches-previously-convicted-sex-offenders-gang-member

As the U.S. continues to be inundated with migrants along its southern border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested several sex offenders on Friday and Saturday, and a gang member on Monday.

The agency reported Friday morning that authorities arrested a man who was within a group of migrants that consisted mostly of families, and records checks revealed that the Guatemalan individual had a record of arrest and conviction for sexual abuse of a minor.

Later Friday, agents apprehended a group consisting of 18 single adults not long after they had unlawfully entered the U.S., and within that group there was a Honduran individual who had been “convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years of age in Minnesota,” according to CBP.

On Saturday, authorities arrested a Nicaraguan individual within a group of seven people who had unlawfully entered the country — the man had been “arrested in 2008 in Ventura, California, and charged with sex with a minor more than three years younger,” and had also been convicted, according to the news release.

CBP also noted Monday that authorities arrested six individuals in the brush trying to circumvent a checkpoint, and records checks showed that a Salvadoran man is a member of the Latin Kings gang. The man had multiple prior removals from the U.S., according to CBP.

The U.S. has been facing a massive surge of migrants at the southern border.

CBP reported 188,829 southwest land border encounters for the month of June. The numbers have been on the rise every month so far during fiscal year 2021, which began in October.

But the crisis is not showing signs of abating: A court filing last week noted that according to preliminary data, CBP probably encountered around 210,000 people in July.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday, a group of 20 House Republicans demanded information related to the border crisis, and noted that if they do not receive a response to their various inquires by Sept. 6, they will take action to require to department to respond.

