The Democrat Party and their fake news allies in America are desperately trying to cover up Joe Biden’s advanced dementia.

They think you won’t notice that Joe Biden is completely lost and confused on a daily basis. His schedule is like nothing we’ve ever seen from a US President. His handlers and media sycophants refuse to report this truth to the American public

No amount of media gaslighting will cover up the obvious — Joe Biden is not able to lead. He can’t even hold an online town hall without wandering off camera.

Thank God for Sky News Australia host, Rita Panahi. Rita is never afraid to call a spade a spade.

And this past weekend Panahi called out Joe Biden for not even knowing the population of America.

Via Pro-Trump News.

