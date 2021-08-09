https://www.oann.com/soccer-u-s-forward-sargent-joins-norwich-from-werder-bremen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-u-s-forward-sargent-joins-norwich-from-werder-bremen



August 9, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. forward Josh Sargent has joined Premier League Norwich City from Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the newly-promoted club said on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed. Sky Sports television put the figure at 8 million pounds ($11.08 million).

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 83 games in all competitions in his two and a half years with the German club’s senior side.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me,” he told the club website (http://www.canaries.co.uk).

Sargent follows Kosovo international winger Milot Rashica, who joined Norwich in June after Werder Bremen were relegated on the Bundesliga’s final day.

“We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market,” said Norwich’s German manager Daniel Farke.

“We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us.”

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

