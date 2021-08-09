https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/08/09/something-is-terribly-wrong-here-border-mayors-doctor-sound-the-alarm-on-covid-and-migrants-n407534

Mayors of Texas border communities, as well as a prominent family medicine doctor, are sounding the alarm about the spread of COVID-19. They are calling on the Biden administration for help. Illegal migrants are testing positive for COVID-19 as they flood the southern border.

One well-respected doctor in Rio Grande City, Texas says it is not a coincidence that his medical practice has seen a significant “uptick in cases in the last couple of weeks.” The Rio Grande City area reports a 900% increase in the number of illegal migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Dr. Antonio Falcon points his finger at the Biden administration’s policies.

Border Patrol apprehends illegal migrants as they flood the border and then release them to others, like Catholic Charities, where they are tested for COIVD-19 by a third party. If they test positive, they are asked to quarantine and provided a room at a quarantine site – usually a nearby hotel. There is little security, though, and the infected migrants are not properly contained. They move about local communities and spread the coronavirus. Local law enforcement and medical providers are not provided with information about them.

“That is absolutely not the way to handle such an infectious disease of this scope, especially one that’s so easily transmittable with the new variant,” Falcon said. “It’s grossly irresponsible for anyone…to allow somebody with COVID into the community knowing good and well the situation that we’re living under right now.” Chris Cabrera, a vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, said that it is also a health risk for Border Patrol agents who are exposed to the virus.

“We’re releasing people out of the door day in and day out with actual positive tests for COVID and more keep popping up,” he said. As a result, Cabrera warned that a number of agents have been quarantined or are sick with the virus.

Dr. Falcon said the obvious answer is to not allow the migrants to cross the border. He says immigration law should be followed and only those legally crossing the border should be allowed to do so. That seems like common sense to most of us but the Biden administration doesn’t seem to understand or care about the dire situation border communities are dealing with. Falcon points to other infectious diseases that the medical community has to deal with, and he used tuberculosis as an example.

If surging COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley aren’t enough to propel immediate action, Falcon said he hoped DHS authorities will heed his warnings about another lesser-known disease that is making its way across the border from Central America. “In this cloud of COVID, we also have other infectious diseases that we have to be concerned about, and nobody’s talking about it,” he told Fox News. “If you do a little research, you’ll find that one of the hotspots for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is Central America,” Falcon said. “The same individuals that are bringing COVID across are potentially bringing across very dangerous infections into our community, like multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, and that’s only one of several other things that can come up from Central America. There’s absolutely no control…right now,” he said, “and it’s just grossly irresponsible to our community.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, along with hospitalizations, largely due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, Biden’s protectors in the media are busy blaming Republicans in Texas for the increase. One recent opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal blames unvaccinated Republicans for the rise in cases. However, the truth is that while rural conservatives are hesitant to get the vaccines, black and Hispanic Texans make up those who are not vaccinated in the highly populated urban areas of the state. The Texas Tribune has a decent breakdown and analysis of those who are and are not vaccinated in Texas.

According to the Tribune’s analysis, 33% of people in rural or nonmetropolitan counties are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 1, behind the state’s rate of 44%. In the state’s biggest cities, the story is different. Vaccination rates are higher in the metropolitan areas, but the cities’ poorer neighborhoods and the neighborhoods with more people of color tend to have much lower vaccination rates. Overall, Black and Hispanic Texans hold the lowest vaccination rates among racial groups statewide, at 28% and 35% respectively.

Let the Democrats and their useful idiots in the media continue to run interference for the incompetency of the Biden administration. The facts on the ground in border communities in states like Texas prove them wrong.

McAllen Mayor Major Javier Villalobos issued an emergency declaration and built a tent city to house COVID-19 positive migrants being dumped into his city. He said the city is at “a breaking point.” He wants Congress to do its job and work on immigration reform. He warns that the problem will not remain in his city, it will spread across the United States.

“The Catholic charities just couldn’t handle it anymore,” Villalobos told “America’s Newsroom.” “We get a call, so we have to immediately act because we cannot—we shouldn’t and we cannot let the immigrants roam around our city—especially with a high COVID rate.” Villalobos said that migrant COVID-positivity rate had in the past sat at around four to five percent—but had now reached a staggering 16%. “You know with the stroke of a pen this can be taken care of,” said Villalobos. “Seven, eight, nine months ago it was totally different, it was under control. I wish things could go back to the way they were.”

Hmm. What was different “seven, eight, nine months ago”? Oh, right. It was a different administration that was in charge of the border and providing border security. Biden decided to scrap Trump’s policies and here we are. The Mayor of Laredo says it’s chaos there.

“Something’s terribly wrong here,” said Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz. “It’s not orderly, there’s chaos, and obviously it’s creating this crisis that we’re facing here throughout the entire border area.” Saenz said that his city’s issues have been compounded by their proximity to the Rio Grande Valley and have since been designated as a processing location for migrants entering the U.S. In order to move migrants out of Laredo, Saenz said that the city has been forced to finance migrants’ travel further north into Texas using taxpayer dollars. “Don’t expect the locals to expend money to help the federal government—we do our part. That’s all we can do.”

Border communities don’t have the resources to handle Biden’s border crisis. It is the federal government’s responsibility to secure the border. The truth is that Trump’s policies worked. The Remain in Mexico policy was very successful, as were the agreements the Trump administration crafted with Northern Triangle countries. This crisis is of Joe Biden’s making.

