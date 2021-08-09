http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OsYeV24k4rE/

Democrat lawmaker and “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) was caught maskless on a crowded dance floor at a wedding party Sunday where she danced and hugged guests.

Singer Bassam Saleh posted a string of videos to his Instagram stories featuring a Sunday wedding at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The videos featured pictures and videos of Tlaib, including one on the dance floor surrounded by people, holding hands with others and dancing, and hugging another guest. She and others are not wearing masks at the wedding party, which takes place indoors.

Mask up, you peasants! But Rashida Tlaib attends a big wedding maskless this weekend — because they want you to live in fear while they go about their merry lives. pic.twitter.com/PY6wnxPcdx — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) August 9, 2021

That same night of the wedding, Tlaib railed against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), tweeting that “people are getting sick and dying” from coronavirus in Kentucky. “He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” she tweeted:

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

Meanwhile, a slew of businesses in Dearborn have started implementing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status, according to Patch.com. And the University of Michigan on Monday announced that it would require masks to be worn at all times indoors at its campuses, including in Dearborn, beginning Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status, citing rising coronavirus cases.

The day before the wedding, Tlaib posted photos to her official Twitter account showing her wearing a mask and meeting with union workers also wearing masks at a factory in Detroit.

#13thDistrictStrong is going electric! We are proud of our @UAW #Local22 family in helping us build electric vehicles. Clean cars are a small step in our fight to breathe clean air and protect our environment.#UAWStrong#WeHavetheRighttoBreathe pic.twitter.com/E8UhwmglZn — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 7, 2021

The photos and videos of Tlaib at the wedding party emerged just a day after photos and videos circulated online from former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash Saturday, which also showed him on the dance floor with guests and taking photos with them maskless. That party, however, took place outdoors in a giant tent.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was also caught maskless indoors at a wedding party two Saturdays ago, on the very same day she ordered an indoor mask mandate to begin. A spokesperson claimed she was not wearing a mask because she was eating and drinking, although photos obtained by the Washington Examiner‘s Tiana Lowe did not show her doing either. The Washington Post‘s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler gave Bowser four Pinocchios for that excuse.

These maskless photos of Democrats also come after the Biden Office of Budget and Management (OMB) directed all federal workers, and contractors and visitors to federal facilities in areas with “substantial or high” transmission of the Coronavirus to wear a mask.

