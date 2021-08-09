http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UYJ8WJcn3a8/

Two male suspects who were apprehended Saturday night have now been identified and charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Breitbart News reported that French was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop and her male partner was shot and left in critical condition. The Chicago Tribune pointed out three suspects, two males and a female, were in the car the officers had stopped.

ABC 7 notes that one of the suspects opened fire on the officers and another male suspect, who was also allegedly armed, fled the scene.

He was tackled by nearby residents and held for police.

The two male suspects have now been charged. Twenty-one-year-old Emonte Morgan faces charges of “first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

ACCUSED COP KILLER: Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/lixcKh1W7S pic.twitter.com/WYUGozoTP9 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

Twenty-two-year-old Eric Morgan faces charges of “aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.”

JUST IN: Eric Morgan and his younger brother have been charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chicago Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/JdSlkCZCRu pic.twitter.com/rzYGTtGuE1 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

NBC 5 reports that a third suspect in the incident was “located and arrested early Sunday.”

At least 72 people were shot, 11 of them of fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out 41 of the weekend shooting victims were shot during a ten-hour window of time that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Five of those 41 victims succumbed to their wounds, and that includes Officer French, who was shot during the deadly ten-hour time-frame.

