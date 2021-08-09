http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eltADHMLo94/

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s (D) gubernatorial campaign notified staff members Monday that they will be required to receive a coronavirus vaccine to keep their jobs.

“In the interest of public health and the safety and wellbeing of our team, Terry for Virginia has made the decision to require full vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment with the campaign,” the McAuliffe campaign said in a statement.

“The only way we’re going to truly end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible,” the statement added. “The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, supporters, and volunteers is our top priority, and this is another important step to protect our community and get through this pandemic.”

We are not going to be safe until everyone has a vaccine. And that’s what our goal should be. Our government must lead on this and ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 6, 2021

Virginians should be able to make their own choices about their reproductive health. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 26, 2021

Conversely, Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe’s Republican gubernatorial rival, has not requested for staffers to receive the vaccine. However, Youngkin is supportive of the vaccine and has urged Virginia residents to receive it.

“Data show the COVID vaccine saves lives. That’s why I chose to get the vaccine,” Youngkin said earlier this month. “Virginians have the right to decide for themselves, but if you are in a high-risk category, I especially encourage you to get vaccinated.”

Data show the COVID vaccine saves lives. That’s why I chose to get the vaccine. Virginians have the right to decide for themselves, but if you are in a high-risk category, I especially encourage you to get vaccinated. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 2, 2021

Since, March 2020, Virginia has registered 709,319 coronavirus cases. Over 61 percent of the commonwealth’s population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while 54.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data via the Virginia Department of Health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

