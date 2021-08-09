https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/that-aged-well-keith-olbermanns-opinion-of-the-us-capitol-police-evolved-a-lot-in-the-last-few-months/
Lately, Keith Olbermann has been a staunch defender of the U.S. Capitol Police, but it’s been noticed that wasn’t always the case:
Lol this you @KeithOlbermann pic.twitter.com/jepGk0jv27
— LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) August 8, 2021
First, the shot from January 8th:
Lotta Capitol Police going to prison. https://t.co/6DbmqfxZy2
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 8, 2021
And the chaser from late July:
Day One of testimony was surprisingly simple:
Those Capitol Police Officers are Heroes and Patriots;
The Republican Party is an anti-democracy Terrorist Organization: pic.twitter.com/HxkkzNHWwo
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2021
That’s been one heckuva pivot!
