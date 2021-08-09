https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/that-aged-well-keith-olbermanns-opinion-of-the-us-capitol-police-evolved-a-lot-in-the-last-few-months/

Lately, Keith Olbermann has been a staunch defender of the U.S. Capitol Police, but it’s been noticed that wasn’t always the case:

First, the shot from January 8th:

Lotta Capitol Police going to prison. https://t.co/6DbmqfxZy2 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 8, 2021

And the chaser from late July:

Day One of testimony was surprisingly simple: Those Capitol Police Officers are Heroes and Patriots; The Republican Party is an anti-democracy Terrorist Organization: pic.twitter.com/HxkkzNHWwo — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2021

That’s been one heckuva pivot!

Keith Ubermad with the big pic.twitter.com/08czUN4ECz — cul de sac Clyde 🇺🇸 (@JmPkvl) August 8, 2021

Life comes at you fast. https://t.co/azWyUxssKb — Chris Barnes (@RealCBarnes) August 8, 2021

This you @KeithOlbermann

So many Hacks in your ” Profession ” https://t.co/vkKrIn0zsD — kellie (@kellie6666) August 8, 2021

That aged well moron. — Patrick Moody (@PatrickSMoody) August 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

