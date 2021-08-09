https://babylonbee.com/news/the-babylon-bee-presents-a-back-to-school-shopping-list-for-your-liberal-child/

The day you have dreaded is finally here! It’s time to send your progressive kids into that COVID-infected world of white supremacy known as public school. Will a bully misgender them? Will they meet enough sexual partners? It can be a scary time, but it’s slightly less scary if you’re prepared. Here’s what you should have on your shopping list:

-Extra kleenex in case there are no conservative students nearby to drink their tears: Conservatives are usually walking around with special tumblers for catching delicious liberal tears, but your child should be prepared– just in case they aren’t around.

-Ziplock baggies of Kale: Every good liberal keeps at least a few of these on hand to fuel their rage at heteronormative white supremacy. Be sure to stock up on extra kombucha as well.

-A brown paper bag: This should be used to cover your child’s head if they’re white.

-Bricks and Molotovs for the anti-school-choice protest their teacher is organizing: Make sure your kid is prepared for the most important life skill: protesting!

-A coffin, since they will probably die of COVID: If your liberal kid is going to school, they will definitely get COVID and die. Be sure and have their last will and testament ready to go as well.

-Extra opposite-gender clothing in case they need to switch genders during recess: It’s a great way to get out of kickball.

-Cyanide capsule for if someone tries to give them an opinion they disagree with: If someone expresses a conflicting opinion, it’s game over. Train them to quickly bite down on the capsule and fall over to avoid debate.

-Gasoline and matches in case they ever encounter an American Flag: Or worse… a Tuttle Twins book!

-Set of crayons for drawing inclusivity rainbows: Don’t forget to remove all white crayons.

-A calculator that gives an answer of “5” when you enter “2+2”: Teach your kid to reject western obsession with “correct answers” and decolonize math!

-Extra Plan B pills: Also, be sure to pack a megaphone so they can shout their abortion at recess!

-Spiked mace to crush human skulls with: In case they encounter a Nazi.

-A Tuttle Twins book: For burning.

