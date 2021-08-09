https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/09/the-morning-briefing-dems-need-mask-vax-panic-to-screw-up-at-least-two-more-elections-n1468078

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I like to do at least one thing a week that makes the neighbors think twice about approaching me.

Well, Mandatepalooza is back and more irritating than ever.

As I returned to perusing the news after my weekend hiatus I noticed a lot more mask and vaccine mandate stories than usual. Yeah, the nonsense has been ramping up the past few weeks but these last few days have been absolutely ridiculous.

Let’s take a quick tour of some of them and then ponder what’s really going on.

Stacey had a great post yesterday about the nation’s scolding grandpa Dr. Faustus still being a raving hypocrite. Here’s her conclusion:

Gatherings are a risk, or they aren’t. Vaccinated individuals are broadly protected from severe illness with COVID-19, or they aren’t. The threat from new variants is serious, or it isn’t. If Fauci would like people to take him seriously, consistency would be great. Instead, he chooses to politicize public health with his selective outrage and protect his political allies by remaining mum.

It’s pretty safe to say that as long as this clown is left with so much power that we are going to be flailing in our response to all things COVID-19.

Vaccine passports have been in the news a lot lately. New York City finally rolled its passport out and it’s kinda turned the city into a whiteout, which Stacey also wrote about:

New York City became the first major metro to require proof of vaccination to access restaurants, gyms, and other venues last week. Mayor Bill de Blasio proudly announced the “Key to New York City” pass, a vaccine passport, effective August 16. As Karol Markowicz pointed out, the vaccine passport erased children under 12 from public life because they cannot be vaccinated. The mayor’s office updated the policy to exempt them from the vaccine requirement and mandate masks for children instead. Public policy is often full of unintended consequences. And while de Blasio and others like him are just sure they are sticking it to white Trump supporters with vaccine passports like these, nothing could be further from the truth. According to New York City’s tracking, only 32% of black residents are fully vaccinated, and 43% of Hispanic residents have taken the complete doses. White New Yorkers are not too much farther ahead with 46% participation, but the unvaccinated are probably not some reservoir of Trump support since the city went for Biden — he got 76% of the NYC vote.

Rabbi Michael Barclay had a harsher assessment of the passport situation:

History always has a sad way of repeating itself, and it is frightening that the “yellow badge” of persecution is once again finding its way into our society. This time, it’s in the form of vaccine passports.

My colleague Jazz Shaw over at HotAir wrote a piece about the burgeoning fake vax passport market.

Of course, none of this has anything to do with public health. If it did, alleged President Joe might pay some attention to our southern border. As Bryan put it:

You don’t do what Biden is doing with regard to the border if you really have Americans’ health and interests at heart. If Biden had any interest in upholding his oath of office to defend the country, he would not be doing what he is doing on the border. And you certainly don’t mull a crackdown on travel from Europe even for the vaccinated in the name of science while leaving the border as porous as he has.

The Democrats need to keep hitting the COVID panic button for a couple of reasons. The first is that they’ve gone kinda fascist now and want to keep the masses in check with the “public health” tyranny. The other reason is that they want to use all of this to keep flushing election laws down the toilet. That makes me wonder if maybe they aren’t peaking a little too soon here. They might want to pace themselves with the variant panic if they want to be able to jerk around the election laws 15 months from now.

Then again, the way Fauci and Co. have been just making stuff up, they may not be worried about their ability to wing it for a few more years.

Everything Isn’t Awful

97-year-old tennis player becomes world’s oldest tennis player! https://t.co/vj2TXwKNjS pic.twitter.com/li7fMRJHto — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2021

