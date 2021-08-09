https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-obama-variant-is-trending/
Leaked Selfie Vid. sound up. #ObamaVariant pic.twitter.com/KGHKZZBg7z
— APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) August 8, 2021
Joy Reid is triggered…
Joy is triggered, not by the blatant hypocrisy of a Dem elitist who refuses to mask up like she and her clown Fauci demand, but by those who simply call out hypocrisy.
If this was Tucker’s party, she would be frantically raging and screeching. She’s disgusting. #ObamaVariant https://t.co/y0WXra7qMv
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021
I feel like the people tweeting #ObamaVariant with the most frantic rage are mostly mad that their unvaccinated, spurned by the culture arses would never, ever-ever get invited to a party at that level. Also my guess is they’re cool with with the unvaxxed & unmasked at Sturgis…
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021