The Biden White House called a lid before noon today, but in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is still working hard. The reason? Tiana Lowe took a guess:

And wearing a mask outside while well separated from others is a nice extra virtue-signaling touch:

Work harder, governor, the recall election is just over a month away!

LOL.

