Over the weekend, I wrote about how Roberta Kaplan and Tina Tchen worked with Andrew Cuomo’s team to attack one of the governor’s sex harassment victims/accusers. Kaplan and Tchen co-founded Time’s Up, an organization that purports to combat sexual harassment but, as the Cuomo affair shows, seems more inclined to protect important Democrats from the fallout of their sexual misconduct.

Now comes word that Kaplan has resigned from the Time’s Up board. Announcing her resignation, the board stated:

We’ve worked to hold power accountable in board rooms, in the halls of government, and in organizations big and small, and we have felt uniquely capable of doing so because many of us have worked in those very institutions. Yet, we recognize that this work has sometimes resulted in a lack of trust from the broader survivor community we serve and to which we also belong.

Right. And that “lack of trust” in “survivors” kicks in when favored Democrat politicians who are the ones accused of sexual harassment.

Which is no coincidence. Both Kaplan and Tchen are Democratic operatives.

Tchen has not resigned. Yet according Cuomo’s top aide, Tchen reviewed Cuomo’s draft letter to the Times attacking one of his accusers and, along with Kaplan, expressed approval of most of the content.

With Tchen remaining on the board and apparently in charge, Time’s Up retains a Democrat operative to serve as gate-keeper for sexual harassment claims — advancing those directed at enemies of Democrats and trying to undermine those directed at key political allies.

