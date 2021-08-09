https://nypost.com/2021/08/09/roberta-kaplan-resigns-as-times-up-boss-over-uproar-over-ties-to-cuomo/

Prominent US attorney and chairwoman of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, Roberta Kaplan, has resigned from the organization amid criticism of her ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and her alleged efforts to discredit one of his accusers.

Kaplan, who co-founded the legal defense fund in the wake of the #MeToo movement, submitted her resignation on Monday — saying that her work as a practicing lawyer conflicted with her responsibilities as chairwoman, the New York Times reported.

“As a result, I cannot offer the degree of transparency about my firm’s matters now being demanded, since that would be contrary to my responsibilities as a lawyer. I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” she wrote.

The progressive attorney was referenced in Attorney General Letitia James’ damning report released last week that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women. Her law firm also represented Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa during the investigation.

Investigators found that Kaplan had reviewed a draft op-ed letter that attacked Lindsey Boylan, who was the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, according to the report. The letter was never published.

Investigators say DeRosa, who resigned on Sunday, led the efforts to try and discredit Boylan.

DeRosa told investigators that Kaplan had reviewed the letter regarding Boylan and determined that it was “okay with some changes,” according to the report.

“The draft letter or op-ed attacking Ms. Boylan — particularly when combined with the release of the confidential internal records to the press — constitutes retaliation,” the investigators wrote in the report.

Kaplan noted in her resignation letter the severity of the attorney general’s findings.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers,” she said.

However, she said she couldn’t answer questions about Cuomo or DeRosa due to her work as a practicing lawyer.

Her resignation came as a group of sexual harassment survivors wrote an open letter to the Time’s Up board on Monday, accusing the organization of “failing the survivor community.”

The letter said the survivors were “dismayed” to see Kaplan’s name mentioned in the attorney general’s report and accused the attorney of helping “Cuomo and his office retaliate against at least one of nearly a dozen women who were courageous in speaking up about the myriad of ways he abused his power and violated their bodies in the workplace.”

“Time’s Up has abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion. The board continues to fail to heed the outcry from survivors. Time’s Up is failing all survivors.”

Kaplan’s resignation also came on the same day that Brittany Commisso, the aide who lodged the most serious accusations against Cuomo, went public in a new interview — claiming he groped and hugged her for “personal sexual satisfaction” and turned her “dream job … into a nightmare.”

Commisso, previously known only as “Executive Assistant #1,” tearfully detailed what she called unwanted touching during creepy encounters with Cuomo, for whom she started working in 2017, in an interview with “CBS This Morning.”

