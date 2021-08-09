https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/08/09/times-up-indeed-kaplan-resigns-after-being-exposed-helping-cuomo-derosa-n407612

Time’s up for Roberta Kaplan. Kaplan skedaddled from the Time’s Up organization this morning, a few days after Attorney General Letitia James’ investigative report alleged that she helped Andrew Cuomo strategize a derogatory public attack on his accusers in the sexual-harassment scandal:

Roberta A. Kaplan, the chairwoman of Time’s Up and co-founder of its legal defense fund, resigned on Monday from the organization in the face of criticism of her ties to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and her involvement in an effort to discredit a woman who had accused him of sexual harassment. In a report from the state attorney general’s office, which that found Mr. Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, most of them current or former state employees, investigators said Ms. Kaplan had reviewed a draft of a disparaging op-ed letter that was aimed at attacking the character of Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment. Ms. Kaplan, in a letter submitting her resignation from the group, founded to promote gender equality and fight sexual abuse, said that her work as a practicing lawyer meant that she could not openly answer questions about her involvement with Mr. Cuomo or Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide to the governor who Ms. Kaplan represented in the attorney general inquiry. “I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Ms. Kaplan said.

Gee … maybe Kaplan should have considered that at the time. Who could have possibly thought that serving on the board of a victim’s-rights group like Time’s Up would conflict with strategizing on behalf of a powerful political figure against his alleged victims? Oh, let’s not always see the same hands.

Kaplan got caught prioritizing her partisan politics over her public advocacy, which is why her time is belatedly up at Time’s Up. It’s also up for other progressive-action groups that lecture on issues but prioritize the careers of politicians over their victims. Kaplan’s not the only activist leader exposed in the Cuomo scandal for rank hypocrisy. Human Rights Campaign staffers are openly calling for Alphonso David’s resignation or termination, and now the board has launched an investigation into his role in helping Cuomo leak material about one accuser:

The Human Rights Campaign and its foundation have hired a prominent law firm to investigate the work of the organization’s president, Alphonso David, in helping New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo respond to accusations of sexual harassment. “We commend the courage of the many survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment who have come forward, and give them our full support,” said a statement released Monday morning by Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, board chairs for HRC and the HRC Foundation, respectively. “Human Rights Campaign and Human Rights Campaign Foundation President Alphonso David’s inclusion in the New York State Attorney General’s report on the investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo is very concerning. Over the past several days, HRC’s employees, supporters, board members and partners have raised questions about the appropriateness of Alphonso David’s actions and whether they align with HRC’s decades’ long mission of fighting for equality and justice for all. “The HRC and Foundation Boards of Directors take these questions very seriously. At the direction of the Boards, HRC has retained an experienced outside law firm (Sidley Austin LLP) to conduct an internal investigation. Sidley Austin will report only to and work at the direction of the Boards of Directors in conducting a thorough investigation. The investigation will include consideration of whether Alphonso David’s actions aligned with HRC’s mission and values, as well as with professional and ethics standards. This board-led investigation, with which David is cooperating, will take no longer than 30 days, and will help shed light on the events that unfolded and guide the Boards on any necessary next steps. This investigation will in no way hinder the organizations’ continued pursuit of the critical work necessary to bring equity and liberation to the LGBTQ+ Community.”

David so far has refused to resign, and has stepped up calls for Cuomo’s resignation. He also insists that he had no idea that Cuomo would use the records David supplied for derogatory purposes, which seems a bit difficult to credit. The remaining question is whether HRC intends to conduct a real internal investigation, or simply stall long enough to let the news cycle churn ahead and leave HRC and David alone. A thirty-day window probably isn’t long enough for that strategy, however, and at this point HRC has to know that any public activism David conducts will immediately draw attention to his Cuomo connections.

David’s time is up, too. It might take him more time to realize it, that’s all. The same may end up being true for many of these single-issue progressive advocacy groups, thanks to the exposure of these as little more than adjuncts of the DNC.

