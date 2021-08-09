http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cuGTAa6sph8/today-in-racist-hair-triggers.php

John wrote yesterday about the absurdity of the University of Wisconsin spending $50,000 to move a racist (checks notes) . . . rock. Oh—kay.

Not to be outdone, I give you the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Keep in mind that Major League Baseball moved this year’s All Star Game to Denver because Denver is a more racially tolerant city than Atlanta. (Stifle your chortles now, please.) What to make, then, of a fan sitting in the expensive seats behind home plate, shouting the most vile racial epithet at an African-American player from the visiting team? Here’s what the Rockies and MLB made of it:

So here’s the thing: the Rockies mascot is named “Dinger.” A review of video footage shows a fan, looking decided away from Lewis Brinson, shouting “Dinger!”—apparently hoping to get the mascot’s attention to get a photo with his kids. Ax yourself a question: would a person in Denver, sitting in expensive seats behind home plate, really let fly with the n-word? In 2021? No sensible person would believe this, but it proved instantly believable to the Rockies and MLB.

You can find video of the episode, and while the sound isn’t perfect, it’s reasonably clear that that the race-mongers are in the wrong (not that they are easily giving up on the claim). So the Rockies issued a subsequent statement:

Here’s a suggestion if the Rockies are serious about creating an “inclusive environment”: Maybe the Rockies ought to take the blame for giving their mascot a name that the deranged would mishear.

P.S. Since lots of lefties won’t give up on the n-word claim (just check Twitter if you have your sewer-diving gear on), the person involved is trying to keep anonymous because of the reasonable fear of what will happen to him. Like James Damore at Google, I doubt his anonymity will stick, and then get ready for a torrent of abuse from the hideous CRT crowd. If the Rockies have any class, they’ll give this person tickets for a (private) luxury box. I note that the Rockies haven’t even had the decency to apologize to this fan in their rush to judgment.

