https://www.oann.com/tokyo-olympics-organisers-report-28-new-games-related-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-olympics-organisers-report-28-new-games-related-covid-19-cases
A policeman walks in front of the Olympic stadium during a typhoon, one day after the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
August 9, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases.
Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)