Senate Republicans are sounding the alarm over an amnesty provision slipped into Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution framework that they are seeking to shove through Congress via the filibuster-proof reconciliation process.

On Monday, Senate Democrats unveiled their budget framework that includes spending $107 billion in American taxpayer money to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

The language of the framework is vague, asking the Judiciary Committee members to give “lawful permanent status to qualified immigrants.” Those who would qualify remains unclear, though Democrats have said in the past they want upwards of eight to 10 million illegal aliens given amnesty.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote in a statement that “every conservative needs to get engaged to stop” the Democrats’ amnesty plan via reconciliation.

“During a historic border crisis, Democrats are trying to ram through mass amnesty for illegal immigrants … call Congress and tell them no amnesty,” Cotton wrote.

🚨During a historic border crisis, Democrats are trying to ram through mass amnesty for illegal immigrants.🚨 Every conservative needs to get engaged to stop this NOW. Call Congress and tell them NO amnesty. https://t.co/FKpLJy6SoM — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 9, 2021

Likewise, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) panned the amnesty as “the most left wing plan in American history” while Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) described it as “Bernie’s radial priorities” in reference to Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

If you think Joe Biden is unpopular now, wait until voters get a good look at Biden’s budget – massive spending on amnesty, “environmental justice,” destruction of the coal industry, critical race theory “investments” – it’s the most radical left wing plan in American history — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 9, 2021

What are Bernie’s radical priorities for his $3.5 trillion spending plan? ❌ Green New Deal

❌ Amnesty For Illegals

❌ Obamacare Expansion — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 9, 2021

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said the amnesty needed to be stopped by first stopping a so-called bipartisan infrastructure plan that Senate Democrats are supporting and 18 Senate Republicans, thus far, have backed.

That plan, as Breitbart News reported, would use federal funds to reward blue states and counties for driving up overall immigration levels to the U.S.

The final vote on bipartisan infrastructure is tomorrow. No BIF ➡️ No reconciliation ➡️ No amnesty… https://t.co/J6rXgilxh0 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 9, 2021

Former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC), founder of the Senate Conservatives Fund, railed against the amnesty, writing that President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have made “it official” in their efforts to “use reconciliation to ram through amnesty for millions of illegals.”

“We now have open borders with more than the population of most U.S. towns coming over [the] border illegally every day,” DeMint wrote. “This is madness.”

Biden & Dems make it official: they want to use reconciliation to ram through amnesty for millions of illegals (Pg 4 of memo). We now have #OpenBorders with more than the population of most US towns coming over border illegally EVERY DAY. This is madness https://t.co/09XUEXvBkP pic.twitter.com/D66ztzzs2k — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) August 9, 2021

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Jon Feere said the amnesty “would cost Americans billions immediately,” adding that Democrats “have no interest in committee hearings to determine how many more billions it would cost in the first few years.”

Illegal alien amnesty would cost Americans billions immediately. Dems have no interest in committee hearings to determine how many more billions it would cost in the first few years. https://t.co/MTSVCV3biY — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) August 9, 2021

While Americans remain mostly in opposition to amnesty for illegal aliens — the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows 52 percent of likely voters oppose amnesty — the plan is a fulfillment of longtime corporate interest and donor class goals to flood the United States labor market with millions of newly legalized foreign workers against whom working and middle class Americans would be forced to compete for jobs.

The amnesty has major backing from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, former President George W. Bush, and the Koch brothers.

Likewise, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce most recently held a conference dedicated to promoting the amnesty plan, claiming that legalizing millions of foreign competitors against American workers is “vital” to the U.S. economic recovery following the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Nationally, nearly 16 million Americans remain jobless, but all want full-time employment. Another 4.6 million Americans are underemployed but want a full-time job.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has repeatedly found that amnesty for illegal aliens would be a net fiscal drain for American taxpayers while driving down U.S. wages.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

