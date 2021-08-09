https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-football-coaches-respond-to-the-passing-of-bobby-bowden-by-highlighting-his-character

Top football coaches from across the country responded to the news on Sunday that former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden had died by remembering who he was as a man.

Bowden, who passed away at age 91, was surrounded by his family at home during his final moments. His son, Terry, revealed that Bowden had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Immediately following the news of his passing, numerous political figures, celebrities, athletes, and universities responded by issuing statements remembering Bowden’s life.

The following are some of the statements that current and former college football coaches issued:

Nick Saban, University of Alabama Head Football Coach, released the following statement:

Bobby Bowden was a wonderful friend whose accomplishments as a coach are only surpassed by the character and class he displayed as a husband, father, mentor and friend. His passing is a loss for everyone but should be seen as a chance to celebrate a life remarkably well lived. Sometimes it’s not what you do, but who you are that is truly important, and no one embodies that more than Bobby Bowden. His influence on the countless young men he led over 60 years of coaching can never be measured. His achievements as a coach are well documented and among the greatest the game has ever known, but when I think about coach, it’s about the man he was and the impact he had on everyone he encountered. I probably understood that impact even earlier than the rest of college football. My father passed away while coach Bowden was at West Virginia University. Coach didn’t know me from Adam’s house cat, but he knew my dad and got word that maybe my mom was struggling a bit back home in West Virginia. I pick up the phone one day and it’s coach Bowden himself. He tells me he knew my dad and said that if I needed to be closer to home, he would make a place for me on his Mountaineer coaching staff. How many coaches would do that? How many people would do that? For me, that story is the personification of the true character of Bobby Bowden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and children Terry, Tommy, Jeff, Ginger, Steve, and Robyn.

James Franklin, Penn State University Head Football Coach: “Bobby Bowden was a legend. His charm & ability to influence others in a very intentional way was unmatched. As I started my coaching career, his program & mentorship was the envy of all. His impact on our profession will continue to be profound. May Coach Bowden rest in peace.”

Steve Spurrier, the former head coach at the University of Florida and South Carolina, tweeted: “Bobby Bowden was one of the all time greatest coaches in the history of college football. He’s the second winningest coach of all time behind Joe Paterno. We had some good battles during my 12 years at Florida. He won most of them and we won a few.”

Urban Meyer, former head coach at the University of Florida and Ohio State, tweeted: “Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden.”

Manny Diaz, head football coach at the University of Miami, tweeted: “Coach Bowden, Thank you for showing this young coach how to lead a program with the Christ-like principles of selflessness, grace, and humility. You won a ton of games but transformed countless more lives, including mine. Rest In Peace in God’s eternity.”

Coach Bowden,

Kirby Smart, head football coach at the University of Georgia, tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Coach Bowden. I am so thankful for the influence he’s had on me and so many other coaches. What a tremendous legacy! Prayers go out to the entire Bowden family.”

Dan Mullen, head football coach at the University of Florida, tweeted: “Megan and I send our deepest condolences to the Bowden family. Coach is a legend in our game and will be remembered as an even better person. Well beyond his monumental career, he touched everyone he met with his kindness. It was an honor to call him a friend.”

Brian Kelly, head football coach at Notre Dame, tweeted: “Bobby Bowden was an icon in the football coaching world, but he was even more legendary for dedicating his life to building young men into great citizens, husbands, fathers and leaders. His impact will be felt for decades to come. God bless his family and all those he impacted.”

Mark Stoops, head football coach at the University of Kentucky, tweeted: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Coach Bowden. One of the greatest coaches of all time, he made an incredible impact on his players and all those he influenced, a legacy that will continue for decades to come.”

Bill Snyder, former head football coach at Kansas State University: “May The Lord bless and be with Ann Bowden and all the children as the mourn the loss of a truly special coach & dear friend Bobby Bowden.”

