‘This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal.’

Statement from President Trump

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal. The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of “we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way” and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.

Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to “AMERICA FIRST!” “

