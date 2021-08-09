https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-slams-bidens-border-crisis-for-pandemic-spread?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 9, 2021 1:18 PM EST
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Biden’s border crisis on Monday morning, saying that those who are crossing the border are spreading coronavirus, with the Biden administration looking the other way.
“Just reported that over 20% of the people coming across our Southern Border have Coronavirus (sometimes referred to as the China Virus), many of them being immediately released into our communities—and then our ‘Government’ tells you how to mask up, use three if possible, and how to otherwise act as highly infected people pour into our Country,” Trump wrote.
He advised the administration to: “Finish the wall in one month, stop paying contractors billions of dollars for NOT building the wall, and stop allowing some of the worst prisoners and criminals anywhere in the world into our Country—jails of other countries are being emptied into ours. Such a thing has never happened to any nation before. This is what a Rigged and Corrupt Presidential Election gets you!”
Immigrants released by Customs and Border Protection are dropped off with Catholic Charities and tested for COVID by a third-party service. If positive, they are asked to quarantine and are offered a room. Due to inadequate containment efforts, migrants who were infected reportedly travelled to local communities without the knowledge of authorities.
A vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, Chris Cabrera, said on “Fox News Live” that agents have to release COVID-positive migrants into the US “day in, day out,” with Border Patrol agents left worried for their well-being.
“We’re releasing people out of the door day in and day out with actual positive tests for COVID, and more keep popping up,” he said. Cabrera warned that several agents have been quarantined or are sick with COVID-19 as a result.
“It’s grossly irresponsible for anyone…to allow somebody with COVID into the community knowing good and well the situation that we’re living under right now,” Dr. Antonio Falcon, a Rio Grande Valley doctor said.
“The uptick in cases locally is certainly linked to the number of those coming across the border who have already contracted the virus,” Falcon said, adding that there was an “uptick in cases in the last couple of weeks,” including a 900 percent increase in the number of encounters who tested positive for COVID-19 in July.
