https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/twitter-suspends-marjorie-taylor-greenes-account-one-week?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter has suspended the account of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for one week following what the company is saying was a violation of the platform’s rules.

On Monday, Greene tweeted that the FDA “should not approve the covid vaccines,” because they are “failing.”

The social media platform labeled the tweet misleading and a spokesperson said, “the account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

The lawmaker was previously suspended from the platform for 12 hours following her written claim, last month, that the virus is not dangerous to young people. Her access to the platform was also temporarily limited when she violated what the company says calls its civic integrity policy when she tweeted about the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

According to the platform’s Covid-19 misleading information policy, a user’s account may be suspended for a week if they violate the rules four times. The company declined to say how many times Greene has violated its policy, but a fifth violation could result in a permanent ban.

