https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/usa-today-baseball-columnist-sorry-for-wanting-rockies-fan-thrown-in-jail-for-something-he-didnt-do-but-the-accusation-was-too-easy-to-believe-in-america/

The Colorado Rockies “update” on their investigation into allegations that a fan yelled the N-word during a game contained no apology, but they did find that the fan was actually yelling to get the attention of the team’s mascot, Dinger. However, many in the media didn’t feel the need to wait before reporting the story as fact.

A tweet from USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale was featured in Drew Holden’s thread on the media covering themselves in more glory for not waiting until the facts were known before spouting off:

And a lot of people across the media ran with this one when they should’ve known better. Here’s @BNightengale, a sports columnists for USA Today, suggesting that this guy (who, again, didn’t do anything wrong!) should be put in jail. pic.twitter.com/KmOx3CU7uY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 9, 2021

After several hours, Nightengale acknowledged reality, but gave a reason:

The #Rockies complete their investigation and find that no slur was used.I sincerely apologize for jumping to the wrong conclusion after the video. Unfortunately, after personally seeing the racism family/friends endure every damn day, it was too easy to believe it happened again https://t.co/g1PaBoKirj — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 9, 2021

Wow, that’s something else.

This tweet could’ve ended after the word “video”… but you just couldn’t do it without making a statement, could you? https://t.co/TjnWxzGLoD — 🫖🥃Vincent Charles The Dane! (@YesThatVCharles) August 9, 2021

Just so you understand it clearly: this is his response to something that *didn’t happen* while he worked assiduously to perpetuate the hate hoax.

He’s the victim now. https://t.co/J0lFroYgR4 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 10, 2021

Its’ always special when someone who works in media just admits they’ll run with a story that fits their preconceived notions.

“I am sorry that I was wrong, but to justify my libel I’m going to claim that I witness racism every damn day.” https://t.co/Z4xljwQnBa — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 10, 2021

Translation: I’m sorry that racism has made me so racist. https://t.co/lDdp5y2x0u — theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 9, 2021

Very telling.

Alleged “journalist” for one of biggest media companies in 🇺🇸 Jumping to conclusions is what Twitter is all about Fine He demanded on a verified, company feed that a man be hunted down and jailed even before facts were known Inexcusable https://t.co/zIRPu69SMD — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 10, 2021

Another day, another “journalist” trying to ruin someone’s life over an imagined hate crime. It’s okay, though. He SINCERELY apologizes. https://t.co/tZBD7lMo9p — Smatt (@mdrache) August 10, 2021

Leftists haven’t learned a thing from the Covington kids. They still think only the worst happens because they live on Twitter. These people live in an alternate reality. https://t.co/We8PrmXQtM — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) August 9, 2021

You are a grown man and a professional and you still don’t know not to have a knee jerk reaction to a story like this? https://t.co/HruB0w2Xmd — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) August 10, 2021

With the media, it’s more of an instinct than a kneejerk reaction.

If you see racism “every damn day,” why are you keeping it to yourself? Film it. Or maybe just admit you’re virtue signaling douchebag with a white savior complex who doesn’t have much else in their life to provide meaning or fulfillment. https://t.co/Rj82d0qa98 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 10, 2021

Can you show us a video of the racism you have “personally” seen “every damn day”? Should be easy, given it happens “every damn day.” https://t.co/pLUcm2X2tA — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2021

She might be waiting a while.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

