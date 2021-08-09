https://www.dailywire.com/news/vaccinated-aussie-woman-denied-request-to-visit-cancer-stricken-daughter

A fully-vaccinated Australian mother living in Sydney has been denied permission to visit her daughter who is battling advanced breast cancer while raising two small children in Melbourne with her husband.

Roughly three weeks ago, Katarina Anderson of Sydney, 62, who has been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and has tested negative for COVID-19 four times since July 19, applied for a compassionate exemption so she could travel to Melbourne to help her daughter, Georgie Hudson, who started chemotherapy on July 29. She wrote, “I applied for a travel exemption permit as I believe I am the only solution to help my daughter and her family cope through this devastating set of circumstances.”

Anderson stated she would quarantine herself for 14 days once settled in Melbourne. She told Sky News Australia, “I was devastated, It’s the most frustrating thing having your daughter and the kids in that situation and I’m wanting to be emotionally, physically helpful and I’m sitting here waiting.”

Georgie’s husband Kael Hudson, 33, stated of his wife, “She had a bit of a breakdown on Friday night, when she got the news that her mum couldn’t come down, she had been really holding onto that, having her mum with her and having that denied is hard to get your head around.”

He continued, “I don’t understand how that system is working, you see public cases of international people coming out for reality TV shows, or our leaders travelling overseas and coming back, but a mother who is fully vaccinated and willing to do quarantine can’t travel from Sydney to Melbourne to look after her daughter.”

Calling his family’s situation, with a wife who is ill and two children, “survival mode,” he added, “It’s very difficult, it’s completely new ground for us. … On the second day of treatment we had to take her to the emergency department because she was having heart pains; she stayed in emergency until three in the morning.”

“Her hair will start falling out soon, with the second treatment, we need to manage that shock factor to the children but also for her that’s a real sort of loss of identity she needs to go through and not having her mother or see any friends or people outside of our household because of lockdown is really tough,” Kael Hudson said.

A health department spokesperson stated, “Exemptions are extremely limited and only granted in very special circumstances, such as in end-of-life situations or for emergency needs. Public health officers assessing exemption requests for the purposes of providing care to someone will take into account whether there are already people providing that care.”

Her daughter Georgie’s husband Kael Hudson, 33, says his wife needs her mother at this time. No reason was given for the mother not being permitted to visit her daughter and family Sky Australia reported. pic.twitter.com/EmFnQZktKG — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) August 8, 2021

The Australian government’s Department of Health writes on its website:

Vaccination against COVID-19 is the single most effective way to reduce severe illness and death from infection. Two COVID-19 vaccines are currently in use in Australia – AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Comirnaty). Like all medicines, the vaccines can have side effects (also known as adverse events). The overwhelming majority of these are mild and resolve within a few days. … Part of our analysis includes comparing natural expected death rates with observed death rates following immunisation. So far, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination remains less than the expected number of deaths that would occur naturally, or from other causes, for that proportion of the population.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

