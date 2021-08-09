https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/video-anti-semitic-democrat-rashida-tlaib-parties-night-100-maskless-friends/

Radical Squad leader Rashida Tlaib partied with 100+ of her friends this weekend maskless.

Anti-Semite Rashida is from the Detroit area.

Meanwhile, on Martha’s Vineyard Barack Obama was celebrating his birthday with hundreds of Hollywood and political elites.

This is all while they tell the rest of America to mask up and social distance.

Rules are for the rubes.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

